"We are new army!": soldiers of 225th separate assault battalion take oath. VIDEO

The 225th Separate Assault Battalion is expanding its personnel.

The telegram channel of the 225th SAB showed footage of the battalion's soldiers taking the oath, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday we were all doing something else. Today, we are warriors that the whole world is watching. They want to break us with terror, but we are only getting stronger. We train and prepare every day, every hour. We are the new army!" - reads the video description.

