Territorial defence destroyed enemy T-62 tank with double hit. VIDEO

Soldiers of the SkyForce group of the 108th separate brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces destroyed an enemy T-62 tank

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram channel.

"The occupiers still believe that the 'grills' protect tanks. Our soldiers are proving once again that this is not the case," the soldiers added.

Read more: Man was injured in drone attack in Novovorontsovka, Kherson region