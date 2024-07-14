Territorial defence destroyed enemy T-62 tank with double hit. VIDEO
Soldiers of the SkyForce group of the 108th separate brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces destroyed an enemy T-62 tank
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram channel.
"The occupiers still believe that the 'grills' protect tanks. Our soldiers are proving once again that this is not the case," the soldiers added.
