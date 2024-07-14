ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8790 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
473 0

Man was injured in drone attack in Novovorontsovka, Kherson region

Обстріл Херсонщини

The Russian military attacked a civilian with a drone in Novovorontsovka, Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that a 41-year-old man was injured as a result of the attack. He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

The man was diagnosed with an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to the forearm and contusion. He is currently receiving the necessary assistance.

Watch more: Russian troops fired artillery at Nikopol: two people were injured. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (14849) Khersonska region (2346)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 