Man was injured in drone attack in Novovorontsovka, Kherson region
The Russian military attacked a civilian with a drone in Novovorontsovka, Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
It is noted that a 41-year-old man was injured as a result of the attack. He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.
The man was diagnosed with an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to the forearm and contusion. He is currently receiving the necessary assistance.
