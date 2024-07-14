Man was injured in drone attack in Novovorontsovka, Kherson region

The Russian military attacked a civilian with a drone in Novovorontsovka, Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that a 41-year-old man was injured as a result of the attack. He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

The man was diagnosed with an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to the forearm and contusion. He is currently receiving the necessary assistance.

