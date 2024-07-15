Reconnaissance men of 63rd separate mechanized brigade announce fundraising for two Mavic quadcopters. VIDEO

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance men from the artillery reconnaissance control battery of the 63rd mech brigade need two Mavic copters to constantly monitor enemy positions and record the occupiers' actions.

"Dear Ukrainians! We are air reconnaissance warriors who are constantly on the Lyman direction and we need to buy more Mavics," the scouts said.

According to them, the occupiers are also learning how to fight, the loss of copters among our soldiers is constant and there is always a need for them.

"We understand that it is difficult for everyone, but every donation, every hryvnia, is the way to ensure that our troops have eyes and we continue to destroy the enemy," the Ukrainian soldiers emphasise.

