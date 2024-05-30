Soldiers of 63rd Brigade use drone to catch occupier hiding in "green". VIDEO

The pilots of the "Vurdalaki" unit of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the Russian occupier with a precise drone strike.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

It is quite a challenge to see a Russian soldier in such lush green clothing and to place a grenade perfectly. However, our soldiers are doing a great job. Excellent sniper work!

