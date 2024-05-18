Kamikaze drone destroys Russian T-72B3M tank of 2022 model. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian T-72B3M tank in Kreminna, Luhansk region, with a direct hit on the move.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.
"High-powered explosion of the BK, and it is possible to examine the internal parts. No molecules of the crew members were found," the video added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password