ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11450 visitors online
News Video War
10 054 11

Kamikaze drone destroys Russian T-72B3M tank of 2022 model. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian T-72B3M tank in Kreminna, Luhansk region, with a direct hit on the move.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

"High-powered explosion of the BK, and it is possible to examine the internal parts. No molecules of the crew members were found," the video added.

Watch more: Russian showed "road of death": battlefield is littered with corpses of invaders. VIDEO

Author: 

tank (1076) elimination (4985) 63rd SMB (77) Luhanska region (1306)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 