Kamikaze drone destroys Russian T-72B3M tank of 2022 model. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian T-72B3M tank in Kreminna, Luhansk region, with a direct hit on the move.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

"High-powered explosion of the BK, and it is possible to examine the internal parts. No molecules of the crew members were found," the video added.

