In Sevastopol, it was announced that naval drone attack had been repelled. VIDEO
Sevastopol was attacked by a Ukrainian naval drone again on Thursday night, the city's occupation authorities said.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.
The Russian-appointed head of the local authorities, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claims that the attack has been repelled.
"The loud sounds heard in the city were our military repelling an attempted attack by a surface drone. The UAV was destroyed," he said.
Around the same time, the mayor of Novorossiysk announced the threat of a drone attack. No details are available yet.
