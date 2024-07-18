In Sevastopol, it was announced that naval drone attack had been repelled. VIDEO

Sevastopol was attacked by a Ukrainian naval drone again on Thursday night, the city's occupation authorities said.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

The Russian-appointed head of the local authorities, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claims that the attack has been repelled.

"The loud sounds heard in the city were our military repelling an attempted attack by a surface drone. The UAV was destroyed," he said.

Around the same time, the mayor of Novorossiysk announced the threat of a drone attack. No details are available yet.

Read also on Censor.NET: At night, there were "arrivals" at the Russian military unit on Cape Fiolent near the occupied Sevastopol - media