Combat operation of pair of modernized MiG-29 fighters of Ukrainian Air Force. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing fragments of a combat flight by a pair of modernized MiG-29 fighters of the Ukrainian Air Force.

According to Censor.NET, it is with the help of this type of aircraft that Ukrainian pilots launch American anti-radar missiles and bombs equipped with JDAM-ER kits at the enemy.

"Beautiful footage of a pair of modernized MiG-29 fighters of the Ukrainian Air Force launching American AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles at Russian positions and dropping JDAM-ER munitions," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

