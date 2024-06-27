ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6971 visitors online
News Video War
30 470 66

Ukrainian MiG-29 drops AASM-250 "Hammer" aerial bombs on Russian positions in Belgorod region. VIDEO

A video of the aircraft dropping two bombs on targets on the ground was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that it is a Ukrainian MiG-29 dropping AASM-250 Hammer bombs on Russian positions in the Belgorod region of Russia.

See also Censor.NET: Aviation activity in the Pokrovske direction in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

air force (540) Russian Army (9248) bombarding (142) Belgorod (228)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 