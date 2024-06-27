Ukrainian MiG-29 drops AASM-250 "Hammer" aerial bombs on Russian positions in Belgorod region. VIDEO
A video of the aircraft dropping two bombs on targets on the ground was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that it is a Ukrainian MiG-29 dropping AASM-250 Hammer bombs on Russian positions in the Belgorod region of Russia.
