Our sufficient long-range capability should be response to Russian terror, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine needs reliable protection from Russian missile defence systems to destroy bomb carriers before they are dropped.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

As Zelenskyy noted, the Russian army used almost 40 Shaheds against Ukraine last night alone. It is important that most of them were shot down by our defenders of the sky.

"When Russian aviation launches more than a hundred guided bombs every day against our towns and villages, against our frontline positions, we need reliable protection from them.

This is realistic if we destroy the bomb carriers - Russian military aircraft where they exist. Our sufficient range should be a fair response to Russian terror. And everyone who supports us in this supports the defence against terror," the President stressed.