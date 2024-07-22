FPV drones of SSU Special Operations Soldiers destroy Russian infantry on golf cart. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine use kamikaze drones to destroy Russian invaders who were on their way to assault Ukrainian positions in golf carts.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of enemy infantrymen was posted on social media.
