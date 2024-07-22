ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13433 visitors online
News Video War
8 997 15

FPV drones of SSU Special Operations Soldiers destroy Russian infantry on golf cart. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine use kamikaze drones to destroy Russian invaders who were on their way to assault Ukrainian positions in golf carts.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of enemy infantrymen was posted on social media.

Watch more: FPV drone strikes at group of Russian assault men in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2357) Security Service of Ukraine (3092)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 