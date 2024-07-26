About counteroffensive, quarrel with Brigadier General Zubanych and training of mobilized: company commander of 47th SMB Melnyk. VIDEO
Mykola Melnyk, a company commander with the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, took part in the brigade's combat training, led his company into the first battle, and was seriously wounded on the first day of the offensive in June 2023. A volunteer, Mykola fought with Dmytro Kotsiubailo Da Vinci before the full-scale invasion began.
According to Censor.NET, in a conversation withButusov Plus today, Melnyk spoke about the counter-offensive, a quarrel with Brigadier General Zubanych, and the training of mobilised people.
