ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8724 visitors online
News Video War
14 058 14

About counteroffensive, quarrel with Brigadier General Zubanych and training of mobilized: company commander of 47th SMB Melnyk. VIDEO

Mykola Melnyk, a company commander with the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, took part in the brigade's combat training, led his company into the first battle, and was seriously wounded on the first day of the offensive in June 2023. A volunteer, Mykola fought with Dmytro Kotsiubailo Da Vinci before the full-scale invasion began.

According to Censor.NET, in a conversation withButusov Plus today, Melnyk spoke about the counter-offensive, a quarrel with Brigadier General Zubanych, and the training of mobilised people.

See also Censor.NET: Russian offensive: overview of hot spots on the frontline | Yuriy Butusov. VIDEO.

Author: 

Yurii Butusov (1207) 47 SMBr (193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 