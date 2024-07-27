Powerful detonation of Russian armoured vehicles after Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 14th Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with soldiers of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk and soldiers of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, are using kamikaze drones to destroy Russian invaders hiding in trenches, dugouts and buildings.
In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian equipment, Censor.NET reports.
