State Duma deputy Fedorov recognizes defeat in Black Sea: "Where is fleet? It’s gone. This is really victory of enemy". VIDEO

Russian State Duma deputy Yevgeny Fedorov recognized the defeat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NET, Fedorov noted that the Russian fleet is physically absent in the Black Sea and has no real combat influence on the situation.

"There is no Russian Navy as an operational mechanism in the Black Sea! Neither physically nor in terms of its real combat presence. This is a fact. Remember how it all started. Do you remember the Zmiinyi Island (Snake Island) that our marines took? Where is it all? Where is it all? Where is the food control under the agreement, when all Ukrainian vessels were inspected, including with the help of our fleet? Now it's gone! They don't control the Black Sea, do you understand? This is a fact of defeat," Fedorov said.

Watch more: Occupier tries to destroy Ukrainian UAV with "anti-drone" stone in vain. VIDEO