80th Air Assault Brigade is demanding that Brigadier Ishkulov not be dismissed: Why are commanders who don’t thoughtlessly kill people not acceptable?. VIDEO

Commanders of the battalions and divisions of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Galician Air Assault Brigade addressed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request not to remove Brigadier Emil Ishkulov from his post.

Censor.NET reports.

"Mr Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - President of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Commander of the Air Assault Forces! We are the commanders of the air assault battalions and divisions of the 80th separate air assault Galician brigade.

We are the soldiers who were the first to fight the enemy in Donbas 10 years ago. We defended Donetsk and Luhansk airports. We stopped the enemy in Voznesensk and drowned the Russians near Bilohorivka. We took part in the counter-offensive in Kharkiv region, held the city of Bakhmut and liberated Klishchiivka. We never gave up and performed our combat missions in good faith. But, unfortunately, the time has come when we are forced to go public," the statement reads.

According to the military, their brigade is headed by a professional military officer, paratrooper Colonel Emil Ishkulov, who has passed all the command ranks - from the commander of a reconnaissance platoon to a combat brigade. He knows what it means to lead people, including behind enemy lines. He knows what enemy captivity is like, and he has been awarded numerous state and departmental awards, including the People's Hero and the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of three degrees.

"He is a commander who plans all operations in detail. He puts the lives of each of us first. He is a professional military man who understands the modern battlefield and adequately responds to the challenges of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

We do not understand WHY commanders who enjoy unquestioned authority among their personnel, who have a victorious combat record and experience of a great war, are not acceptable to the top leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because they are not afraid to voice problematic issues and report the real state of affairs, do not engage in eye candy and do not thoughtlessly put people on the path to their next shoulder straps and orders.

We demand that Colonel Ishkulov Emil Shamilovich, the commander of the 80th separate air assault Galician brigade, be retained as commander, under whose leadership we are ready to continue to perform combat missions and liberate Ukrainian land from Russian evil. We support Colonel Ishkulov," they said in their statement.

It should be noted that Ishkulov has been leading the team since the end of 2022.