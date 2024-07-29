Syrskyi and relevant commanders to present updated structure of our air defense systems and new requests for partners - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi should present an updated structure of our air defence systems and new requests for partners.

The president said this in his video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we are working in two regions, in communities. First, our Kharkiv region, and now Poltava region.

Today we visited the town of Derhachi in Kharkiv region with our team, and it is important that this is one of the good examples of how we have started to restore normal life. I am grateful to all those involved in rebuilding homes, supporting people, keeping jobs and our Ukrainian companies operating in Kharkiv region and all our regions.

I held a meeting in Kharkiv, primarily on security and energy issues. Energy is always one of the first issues. We understand how the electricity deficit will be gradually filled step by step. Government officials have clear tasks and personal responsibility. Getting through the winter is what is being prepared now, in the summer.

We are also working on the configuration of air defence systems so that Kharkiv and our other regions have more protection from Russian attacks. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, who also took part in the meetings today, and the relevant commanders are to present an updated structure of our air defence systems and new requests for our partners - what exactly we need to provide by the end of this year.

Today we also visited Poltava region. We met with entrepreneurs and workers as part of the Made in Ukraine platform. Including defence production. There are many business initiatives, companies' willingness to work for the state and offer new products. We will support all this and increase government orders.

I thank everyone who strengthens Ukraine! I thank everyone who defends Ukrainian interests - the interests of the state and people!

Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy said.

