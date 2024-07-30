Zelenskyy says meeting deadlines for ensuring protection for energy facilities will be "criterion for some personnel issues". VIDEO

In a video message on 30 July, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects those responsible for the protection of energy facilities to take all necessary measures in a timely manner.

"First, Volyn. Security issues, the border. Everything that concerns the north of our country. Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. Much has already been done - both in terms of fortifications and border mining. But there are still a few more instructions for the military.

At the national level, we are working to protect energy facilities - all the deadlines for specific facilities that are currently being discussed at meetings must be met. This will be a criterion for some personnel issues.

Here, in the Rivne region, I visited a hospital where our soldiers are being treated. I am grateful to every doctor, every nurse - everyone who brings our defenders back to life. Today we also held a regional meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

I am grateful to all our people in every community of Ukraine who do their job well, who help our entire state to defend itself and increase Ukraine's capabilities!" - Zelenskyy said.

