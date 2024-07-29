Air defense has already begun to be strengthened in Kharkiv, we will also work on air defense of Poltava region - Zelenskyy

Kharkiv's air defense has already begun to be strengthened.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with entrepreneurs and employees of Poltava region within the framework of the Made in Ukraine economic platform, Censor.NET reports.

"From the point of view of security, I will say, but without going into details, we have already begun to strengthen the airspace of Kharkiv," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, the priority for the distribution of air defense systems from partners in the regions depends on "where more hits."

"We install it first there," the president said.

The head of state added that he considers this approach fair.

Zelenskyy also said that during his visit to Poltava region, he planned to familiarize himself with the state of critical infrastructure and the work of enterprises in the region.

"We will also work to strengthen your region with air defense systems. This is important for us because it is a major contribution to our economy," the President said.

