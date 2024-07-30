Parts of occupier’s body fly high up after munition is dropped. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko eliminated a group of Russian invaders.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the work was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.
