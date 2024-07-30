Defense forces repel tank attack in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 214th separate special battalion "OPFOR" destroyed an assault armored column with an occupant landing force consisting of at least seven tanks and armored combat vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, it happened near the village of Kostyantynivka in the Kurakhove direction.

The convoy drove through fields and forests for quite some time until all the enemy vehicles were destroyed. After that, the drone operators killed the enemy attackers with grenades.

