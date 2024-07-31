ENG
Drones "subtract" four occupiers sauntering along forest strip at night. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" eliminated four occupants who were moving along the forest belt at night.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Minus 4 for those who like to break the curfew. "Signum" 93rd Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

