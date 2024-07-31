Russian Shahed drone burns, falls and explodes after being shot down by air defense force. VIDEO

A video showing the crash and explosion of a Russian Shahed attack drone was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy UAV was shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force in the east.

"Video of the downing of a Shahed in the eastern direction on the morning of 31 July 2024. Remember that even after being downed, enemy missiles and attack UAVs pose a serious threat!" the video's commentary reads.

