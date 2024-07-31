Russian Shahed drone burns, falls and explodes after being shot down by air defense force. VIDEO
A video showing the crash and explosion of a Russian Shahed attack drone was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy UAV was shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force in the east.
"Video of the downing of a Shahed in the eastern direction on the morning of 31 July 2024. Remember that even after being downed, enemy missiles and attack UAVs pose a serious threat!" the video's commentary reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password