Occupier commits suicide on battlefield. VIDEO 18+
A wounded occupier shot himself in the head on the battlefield in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the hijacker's self-destruction was posted on social media.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
