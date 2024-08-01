ENG
Occupier commits suicide on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

A wounded occupier shot himself in the head on the battlefield in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the hijacker's self-destruction was posted on social media.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Russian invader decided to commit suicide instead of captivity and shot himself in head. VIDEO

