Kamikaze drone drove occupier into field. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone operator from the 14th Brigade's Charon unit eliminated an occupier who was trying to escape from a drone attack in the field.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a Ukrainian soldier's successful chase after a Russian was posted on social media.
See also Censor.NET: Bodies of eliminated occupants scattered across the field after BMP-2 explodes on a mine. VIDEO
