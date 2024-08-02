ENG
Kamikaze drone drove occupier into field. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 14th Brigade's Charon unit eliminated an occupier who was trying to escape from a drone attack in the field.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a Ukrainian soldier's successful chase after a Russian was posted on social media.

