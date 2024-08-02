ENG
Occupier tied his leg with Esmarch tourniquet and then blew himself up with grenade. VIDEO 18+

A wounded occupier committed suicide on the battlefield by detonating a grenade.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Russian's self-destruction was published on social media. The recording shows that the occupier was wounded by a drop from a Ukrainian drone. He then applied an Esmarch tourniquet to his leg above the knee. Then he detonates the grenade, holding it on his chest.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

