16 095 47

Wounded occupant puts muzzle of machine gun in his mouth and commits suicide. VIDEO

The Russian soldier committed suicide - the occupier shot himself on the battlefield, pointing the muzzle of his gun to his mouth.

According to Censor.NET, the moment when the hijacker pulls the trigger of the machine gun was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

