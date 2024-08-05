Explosions occurred in Volgograd at night: fire broke out at substation. VIDEO

An explosion occurred at night at a substation in one of Volgograd's districts, which was followed by a fire

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

Local residents reported an explosion in the town at night. This was followed by a fire at the substation.

One district of the city was left without electricity. In the morning, electricity started to come back on, but not in all houses.

