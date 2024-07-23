ENG
Russian man watches Ukrainian attack UAVs over Volgograd region: "F#ck, fourth one is coming! I’m grazing cows, and here are Khokhol’s fighters flying!". VIDEO

A video recording of Ukrainian drones flying over the Volgograd region of Russia was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made by a Russian man who was grazing cattle in a field. According to him, four drones flew over his head.

