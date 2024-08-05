After ejecting, occupying pilot films his parachute flight and fall of burning plane: "They shot us down, f**k! It’s c**t - we didn’t have time to do anything at all". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the enemy pilot parachuting after ejecting and filming his downed aircraft.

According to Censor.NET, according to the pilot, the attack was unexpected, and the circumstances suggest that the strike was carried out far away in the Russian Federation.

"The Russian plane was shot down. The pilot managed to eject and filmed the fall of his aircraft and his parachute flight on his smartphone. Given that the ejection took place above the clouds and at a high altitude, it was either a Su-30/Su-35 fighter pilot or a Su-34 bomber. The plane was shot down deep in the Russian rear, judging by the occupier's calm behaviour," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashes near Volgograd. VIDEO