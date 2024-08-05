We are working with EU to receive about 4 billion euros of aid for Ukraine in August - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video message on 5 August, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was working on receiving about €4 billion in aid from the European Union as early as August.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Today, we worked out in detail with Prime Minister Shmyhal the agenda for this month, namely the decisions that are needed and the agreements we expect in relations with our partners, especially in Europe. We now have a new inflow from the United States: USD 3.9 billion has been transferred to the Treasury account. I am grateful to our partners for their support. We are also working with the European Union to get the EUR 4 billion of assistance Ukraine needs in August.

The Prime Minister also reported on the regional work of government officials: it is right that the government should be in the regions and really see the problems, make decisions quickly and locally. There are many questions about preparing for the new school year. Our priority is to help schools in all regions where security permits, to open for children and work offline as much as possible. The government is currently preparing several technical solutions that will help us do just that. Regular reports on the energy sector will also be forthcoming, including our preparations for the heating season and greater protection of energy infrastructure.

I thank everyone in Ukraine, in every region, who is working exactly as needed to ensure that the social sphere, business and communities are prepared for winter," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy announced solutions that will remove unnecessary bureaucracy from army: They look really innovative. VIDEO