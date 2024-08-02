Zelenskyy announced solutions that will remove unnecessary bureaucracy from army: They look really innovative. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced modern solutions for departments that will remove unnecessary bureaucracy and paperwork.

He said this in his evening address on 2 August, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, he held a meeting with the team of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

"We are preparing new, absolutely modern solutions for our soldiers, which will definitely remove a lot of unnecessary bureaucracy and paperwork from the units. These solutions will soon be presented to our society. They look truly innovative," the Head of State said.

The President also reported on the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the current situation at the front. According to Zelenskyy, the most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Head of State stressed that this direction requires the most intense response to the occupier.

"Each brigade, each unit in the Pokrovsk direction - all our soldiers who remain steadfast there and defend our positions despite Russian assaults - largely hold the basis of defence in the entire east of our country," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, according to the President, the command is not relaxing its attention to all other areas - in Donetsk, Kharkiv and southern regions.

