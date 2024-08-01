Personnel decisions are being prepared at government level - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of personnel decisions in the Cabinet of Ministers.

The president said this in his address, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy said that he had held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal today on the recovery. In particular, based on the results of a trip to Kharkiv, Poltava region, Volyn and Rivne and the held meetings.

"This applies to the further construction of facilities, key recovery priorities, and people who are able to ensure the full implementation of state tasks," the president said.

He also added that personnel decisions are being prepared at the government level, "as well as additional decisions, so that this fall more Ukrainian children will be able to study in schools not online, but normally, so that there is normal school life as much as it is possible now, in times of war."

