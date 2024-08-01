Tomorrow, negotiations with another European country on security agreement will be started - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will start negotiations on a security agreement with another European country.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's telegram channel.

"Our relations with partners: we are preparing agreements, preparing agreements to be signed this August. These include security agreements - tomorrow we will start negotiations with another European country. We are also preparing visits of leaders to Ukraine and, accordingly, the content of our negotiations and the long-term philosophy of our agreements. It is extremely important for our country to ensure sustainability for years to come, and this will guarantee our greater capabilities now, this year, given the existing challenges and threats.

Of course, the key task is to ensure the defense forces, the state budget, and the social stability of Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps us," Zelenskyy said.

