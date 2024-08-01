Army of Russian Federation is advancing, because completion of new brigades has been going on for year and half - Zelenskyy

The troops of the Russian Federation are able to advance, in particular, due to the fact that it takes a long time to equip the brigades that were supposed to replace the tired fighters on the front line

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the French mass media, Censor.NET informs.

The President noted that 14 brigades were being prepared that wanted to be equipped with Western weapons, but only 3 were equipped.

Zelenskyi emphasized that the multibillion-dollar aid packages voted by the partners were intended for equipping units, which were supposed to be reserved for the ability to rotate units on the battlefield. And also served for brigades that are already on the battlefield and need shells.

"At the same time, the reserves were being prepared. We have already spent a year and a half on this. It's just a constant process when you rebuild your army. When we talked about all these packages from the EU and the USA, this is the staffing of 14 brigades. At least 10, I'll be honest. Because the guys are on the battlefield. And they have to rest. And how will you conduct rotations if the brigades that are supposed to replace them are empty?" said Zelenskyy.

He added that the Defense Forces of Ukraine "definitely" can stop the advance of the Russians, but the price is people's lives and time while the brigade's staffing continues.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that the Russians are also advancing due to the fact that Ukraine has restrictions on strikes by Western weapons deep into Russia, on installations and aircraft that fire at the Ukrainian border. And also because of the fear of Russian attack aircraft being turned back under the threat of assassination by their own.