Pokrovsk in Donetsk region remains main target of Russian invaders after failed offensive on Kharkiv - Zelenskyy

The occupiers are concentrating the largest number of personnel, weapons, and guided aerial bombs in the Pokrovsk direction and are planning attacks on Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, and Sloviansk.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the French mass media, Censor.NET informs.

"Their direction is the main one, it is not the East as a whole, although Sloviansk is not an exception, but Pokrovsk, I would say for today, is a priority for them. The Pokrovsk direction is the city of Pokrovsk. After all, there is also Kostiantynivka there, after all, they are aiming at Toretsk, after all, they want and have plans for Sloviansk, but these are all plans. They are concentrating the largest number of personnel, the largest number of weapons and anti-tank missiles, everything they have today in the Pokrovsky direction," Zelenskyy explained.

Also remind, according to the General Staff, the Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest.

Zelenskyi (6346) Donetska region (3617) Pokrovsk (374)
