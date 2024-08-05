Soldiers of 14th SMB destroyed an occupiers’ ammunition load warehouse in Kupiansk direction with drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Charon" strike group of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy ammunition load depot in the Kupiansk direction with an FPV drone.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.
