DIU identifies war criminals from Tu-22M3 bomber crew. VIDEO

Officers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have identified the crew members of the Russian Tu-22M3 bomber downed on 19 April.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine also released a video with exclusive details of the operation.

As noted, the aircraft with the tail number '11' belonged to the 52nd Heavy Bomber Regiment (military unit 33310, Shaikovka airbase, Kaluga region of the Russian Federation). This regiment is part of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Division of the Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian VKS.

On 19 April 2024, a Tu-22M3 bomber took off from the Mozdok airbase in the North Caucasus to Kushchevskaya village in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, the point where X-22 missiles are launched at Ukraine. This was its last flight.

According to the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, the aircraft was hit at a distance of 308 kilometres.

Subsequently, Ukraine's Military Intelligence established the names and details of four war criminals from the crew of the downed Russian Tu-22M3 bomber. It is reported that all four were able to eject, and two war criminals survived:

The ship's commander is Kolesnikov Sergiy Anatoliyovych, deputy squadron commander for military and political work, major, personal number E-199209, lives in Shaykivka, house 7, apartment 55, is divorced, has a daughter.

The navigator of the air squadron is Skryabichev Oleksandr Volodymyrovych, captain, personal number E-179241, resides in Shaykivka, building 1, apartment 8, his wife is Skryabicheva Natalia, two sons.

Assistant ship's commander - Kononov Andriy Yuriyovych, captain, personal number F-193346, lived in Shaykovka, house 1, apartment 41, wife - Kononova Svitlana, two daughters. Liquidated along with the TU-22M3 aircraft on 19 April 2024.

The navigator-operator of the squadron was Andrii Hrushanin, senior lieutenant, personal number MT-498741, divorced, no children. Liquidated along with the TU-22M3 aircraft on 19 April 2024.

According to the DIU, full profiles of these pilots and other Russian war criminals with a detailed description of their crimes are posted on a special portal "The Book of Executioners of the Ukrainian People", which is constantly updated and replenished.

On 19 April 2024, it was reported that one of the Tu-22m3 strategic bombers used by the occupiers to launch missile strikes against Ukraine crashed in the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation.

Later, it became known that for the first time, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, in cooperation with the DIU, destroyed a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber.