3 enemy helicopters destroyed on Russian territory, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO

On 24 July 2024, a Mi-8 military multipurpose helicopter burned down at the Kryazh airfield in Samara, Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DIU press center.

According to the DIU, a few days earlier, on 21 July 2024, two more helicopters of the aggressor state - a Mi-28 attack helicopter and a Ka-226 multipurpose helicopter - were shot down in Tomilino near Moscow.

"These two boards were located on the territory of the Russian National Centre for Helicopter Construction Mil and Kamov. This military aviation enterprise of the aggressor state is engaged in the development, production and repair of helicopters. The centre has two design bureaus, a pilot production facility, an experimental research complex and a testing centre," the statement said.

"The destroyed and damaged Russian helicopters were used by the aggressor in the war against Ukraine. Local residents of Samara, Tomilino and the neighbouring Moscow region were very confused by the explosions, but the Russian authorities are trying to hide the causes and consequences of the noise and fire," the DIU said.





