Two men exploded due to unknown object in Kherson region: one of them died
In Muzykivka, Kherson region, two men exploded due to an explosion of an unknown object. One of them was killed.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"As a result of the detonation, a 57-year-old local resident sustained injuries incompatible with life. My condolences to the family of the deceased," Prokudin wrote.
Also, a 53-year-old man was hospitalized with multiple injuries, blast and brain injuries. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.
