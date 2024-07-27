One person died as result of shelling by occupiers of Antonivka

Russians shelled Antonivna in the Kherson region, killing a woman.

This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia has claimed the life of another person in the Kherson region.



About an hour ago, a resident of Antonivka was killed by enemy shelling. The 37-year-old woman received injuries incompatible with life.



My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," he wrote.

As a reminder, today Russian troops shelled Bilozerka community in the Kherson region, leaving a man seriously injured.

