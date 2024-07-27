Man seriously wounded in shelling of Bilozerka community

Russian troops shelled the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region, a man was seriously injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"It's loud in the Bilozerka community again. A man, 67 years old, was injured due to Russian shelling," the statement said.

As noted, the man was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a chest wound. The victim was hospitalized. Doctors assess his condition as serious. Doctors are providing the man with the necessary assistance.

Earlier it was reported that a man exploded on an enemy mine in Beryslav district of the Kherson region.

