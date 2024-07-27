ENG
Russian troops attaked Poltava region with drones: industrial facility was damaged

At night, the troops of the Russian Federation attacked Poltava Oblast with attack drones.

This was announced by the head of the Poltava RMA Fhilip Pronin on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, there is damage to the industrial facility. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Read more: Fire broke out in warehouse in Poltava region, explosions were heard. People were evacuated - RMA

"Do not ignore the air alert, stay in safe places. Take care of each other," the head of the RMA emphasizes.

