Occupiers attacked Kurakhove and Myrnohrad, wounding 5 civilians, including 11-year-old child

On July 27, the Russian army attacked Kurakhove and Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region with air strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

The Russian army carried out 3 air strikes on the central part of Kurakhove with guided bombs, according to preliminary information, KAB-250. 4 civilians were injured.

"Three women aged 19, 40, 58 and a 50-year-old man were taken to hospital with multiple shrapnel wounds," the prosecutor's office said.

The enemy attacked Myrnohrad with a "FAB-500". Apartment buildings, private houses, educational institutions, a car and a transformer substation were damaged.

"An 11-year-old girl who was in the yard of a private house was wounded. The child was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and a cut wound of the forearm," the prosecutor's office added.