SOF sniper kills two occupiers in Serebrianskyi forestry in Luhansk region. VIDEO

A soldier of the Special Operations Forces from the Brotherhood of War unit killed two occupiers with accurate shots in Serebrianskyi forestry in Luhansk region.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The work was carried out using a Ukrainian-made UAR-15 automatic rifle and a HikMicro Thunder 2.0 thermal temperature sight.

