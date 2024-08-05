ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10037 visitors online
News Video War
5 264 2

Soldiers of 63rd SMB destroyed Russian tank camouflaged in forest with drone drops. VIDEO

Soldiers of the unmanned systems battalion of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian occupier's tank camouflaged in the forest using drone drops.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 63rd SMB repelled enemy attack and eliminated group of occupiers near Dibrova. VIDEO

Author: 

drones (2321) 63rd SMB (77)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 