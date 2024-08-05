Soldiers of 63rd SMB destroyed Russian tank camouflaged in forest with drone drops. VIDEO
Soldiers of the unmanned systems battalion of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian occupier's tank camouflaged in the forest using drone drops.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.
