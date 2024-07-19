Soldiers of 63rd SMB repelled enemy attack and eliminated group of occupiers near Dibrova. VIDEO

The group of occupiers decided to storm the building, but the enemy was eliminated in an unequal battle by only a few soldiers of the Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, several of our soldiers fought an unequal battle against the Russians who had already penetrated the trenches. Thanks to the efforts of the drones of the unmanned systems battalion of fighters of the Rifle Battalion of the 115th Brigade as part of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, the invaders' group was eliminated.

