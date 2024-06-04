Soldiers of 63rd SMB Brigade announced fundraising for ground drone equipped with machine gun. VIDEO

Artillery soldiers need modern equipment to conduct combat operations.

"Modern warfare is a war of technology. Modern developments introduced into the troops in a timely manner can decide the outcome of a battle, or even a war. We are already used to the fact that stories from the frontline are usually filmed from a copter or recorded by a kamikaze drone. But unmanned technologies are developing not only in the air. Currently, Ukrainian engineers are developing a ground drone. This machine was created by domestic enthusiasts and has recently been tested by experienced artillerymen of the brigade, who noted the prospects of this device for modern warfare. An unmanned vehicle equipped with a machine gun (the military say not only it, but a bigger upgrade) means, without exaggeration, dozens of saved human lives in the ongoing positional war in the Lyman direction. Therefore, the appearance of the latest weapons at the front and the preservation of the lives of our soldiers directly depends on your donations," the soldiers write in the comment.

Details of the fundraising: For a ground drone

🎯 Goal: 250 000 ₴

🔗Link to the jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/8GhhURxgRU

💳Bank card number

5375 4112 1900 5068

