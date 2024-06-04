The studio of Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has already "developed" a plan for a nuclear attack and the complete destruction of Poland.

According to Censor.NET, one of the propagandists said that the Russian army would need 30-40 nuclear warheads and 10-15 minutes to destroy Poland.

