Kremlin propagandists threaten EU with nuclear strike: "30-40 warheads and Poland as state, Poles as people, will disappear from face of Earth together with their language". VIDEO
The studio of Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has already "developed" a plan for a nuclear attack and the complete destruction of Poland.
According to Censor.NET, one of the propagandists said that the Russian army would need 30-40 nuclear warheads and 10-15 minutes to destroy Poland.
