Kremlin propagandists threaten EU with nuclear strike: "30-40 warheads and Poland as state, Poles as people, will disappear from face of Earth together with their language". VIDEO

The studio of Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has already "developed" a plan for a nuclear attack and the complete destruction of Poland.

According to Censor.NET, one of the propagandists said that the Russian army would need 30-40 nuclear warheads and 10-15 minutes to destroy Poland.

Read more: Warsaw can train military unit from Ukrainians mobilised in Poland: it will be a more effective way to help Ukraine - Sikorski

