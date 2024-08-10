ENG
Border guards destroyed several small assault groups of enemy infantry in Siversk direction. VIDEO

In the Siverskyi sector, border guards of the "Vengeance" brigade destroyed several small enemy infantry assault groups using attack drones. As a result, 5 occupants were wounded and 1 was killed.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

