Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy Russian military equipment on the battlefield. Recently, our paratroopers managed to destroy an enemy Pion self-propelled artillery system in the Pokrovske sector.

The relevant footage was published on Telegram of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The video shows the work of the soldiers of the 25th separate airborne Sicheslavska brigade, Censor.NET reports.

This time, a 203-mm self-propelled gun 2C7 "Peon" was disposed of. The enemy keeps trying to break through our defenses in the Donetsk region. Every day, Sicheslav residents hold back this invasion, destroying a large number of Russian occupiers' personnel and their combat vehicles.

